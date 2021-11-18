$114.87 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $114.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $136.22 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $352.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $558,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

