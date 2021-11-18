120,303 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71.

