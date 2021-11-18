$126.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.86 million to $126.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,135,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

