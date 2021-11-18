$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $127.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 8.74.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.