$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Latch.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Latch by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTCH stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Latch has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

