$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.
Shares of VLTA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
