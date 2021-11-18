$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $14.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.