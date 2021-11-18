13,093 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.