$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce sales of $139.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.13 million to $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 319.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 623,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $832,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Orion Group by 688.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

