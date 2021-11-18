139,093 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

