$143.55 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $143.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.49 million and the lowest is $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

