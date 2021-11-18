147,812 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Phillips Edison & Company Inc comprises 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,895. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

