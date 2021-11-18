$152.33 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $152.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.89 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

