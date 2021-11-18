$154.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.81 million and the lowest is $153.65 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

