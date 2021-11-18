17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.71

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1193880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $103.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

