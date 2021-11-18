18,662 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $309.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $196.67 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.