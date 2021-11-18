1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 8.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 47,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,426,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

