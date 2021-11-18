1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $8,891.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00219711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars.

