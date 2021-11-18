$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

