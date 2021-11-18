$2.36 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the lowest is $2.18. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $218.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

