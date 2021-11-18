$20.58 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post sales of $20.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

SELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

