$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.05 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729 over the last 90 days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

