217,791 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 483,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.