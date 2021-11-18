227,158 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James increased their price target on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.