$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

