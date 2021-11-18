2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of 2U worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

