$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $309.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,637,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Medpace by 124.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Medpace by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $227.41 on Thursday. Medpace has a one year low of $121.34 and a one year high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.40.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

