$325.00 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $325.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $30,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $550.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.54.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.