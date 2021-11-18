367,635 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of TransAlta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

