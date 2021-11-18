38,993 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of EGHT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

