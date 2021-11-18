$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

