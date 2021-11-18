$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $670.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

