$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

