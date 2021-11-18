$427.29 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report sales of $427.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.10 million. Plantronics reported sales of $484.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POLY opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

