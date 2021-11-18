43,065 Shares in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

