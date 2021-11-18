$459.45 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to announce sales of $459.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $468.70 million. National Vision reported sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of EYE opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in National Vision by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

