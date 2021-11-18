$5.11 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $5.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $10.27. Amazon.com posted earnings per share of $14.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $41.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $48.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $52.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,393.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

