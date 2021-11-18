$5.74 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings per share of $5.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $21.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

