$547.57 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $547.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $1.19 billion. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.37. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,249 shares of company stock valued at $42,352,517. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 310.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Novavax by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Novavax by 47.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Novavax by 250.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

