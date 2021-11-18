5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.07 million and a PE ratio of -240.91. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

