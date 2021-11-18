$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the highest is $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $21.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of CYTK opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,538 shares of company stock worth $7,485,845. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

