$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

