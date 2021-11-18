$6.45 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.86. Charter Communications posted earnings of $5.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $21.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications stock opened at $691.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $722.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.52. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

