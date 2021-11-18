$6.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce $6.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $260.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $130.88 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.85.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

