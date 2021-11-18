$64.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $64.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.14 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $948.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

