683,820 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 683,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Butterfly Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.