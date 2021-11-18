709,833 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 709,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.66% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 135,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

