$8.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.72 and the lowest is $8.28. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 858.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $28.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $28.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $31.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.35 to $32.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.14.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $278.13 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

