89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $115,430.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00.

89bio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,322. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

