89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $115,430.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00.
89bio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,322. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
