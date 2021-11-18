8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.65 million to $157.81 million. 8X8 posted sales of $136.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

EGHT stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

