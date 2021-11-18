8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $936,242.83 and approximately $257,284.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.